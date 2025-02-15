President Murmu to attend BIT-Mesra's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ranchi today

New Delhi, Feb 15: President Murmu will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi on Saturday. The prestigious event marks 75 years of academic excellence, research, and technological innovation at the institute. The President’s visit has prompted extensive security measures and changes to the city's traffic system to ensure smooth proceedings. The celebrations will be held at BIT Mesra, where President Murmu will participate in the commemorative events on Saturday.

Ranchi’s Deputy Commissioner, Manjunath Bhajantri, has been overseeing preparations for the visit, coordinating with officials to manage logistics and security. A large security contingent of 10 IPS officers and around 1,000 police personnel has been deployed across the city. President Murmu is staying at the Raj Bhavan during her visit, and all security measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe experience for her and the public.

In line with the heightened security, several changes were made to the city’s traffic system. From 6 am to 10 pm, no vehicles were allowed to enter certain areas, and the entry of large vehicles was restricted. From 3 pm to 7 pm, small cargo vehicles will also be prohibited in the city. Specific routes have been designated for vehicles travelling towards Kanke, Ratu, Kanthitand, Daladli, and Kathal Mor between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Further, traffic around key areas, including Airport Road, Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, and Raj Bhavan Mor, will be minimised. Vehicles approaching the city from Kanke Road, Ratu Road, Kathal Mor, and Kanthidand will be redirected to alternative routes like Kanke Ring Road, Lalpur Chowk, and Kantatoli Road. The authorities urge residents to adhere to the traffic changes and cooperate with the security teams for the successful conduct of the event.