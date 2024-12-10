President Murmu spotlights cybercrimes, climate change as threats to human rights

New Delhi, Dec 10: Addressing the Human Rights Day celebrations organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, highlighted the growing challenges posed by cybercrimes and climate change to human rights.

“The digital era, while transformative, has introduced complex issues such as cyberbullying, deep fakes, privacy concerns, and the spread of misinformation. These challenges underline the urgent need to create a safe, secure, and equitable digital environment that safeguards the rights and dignity of every individual,” President Murmu said.

President Murmu underlined the global impact of climate change on human rights, stating, “Polluters from a different place and time are now affecting the lives of people elsewhere and future generations. India, as the voice of the Global South, has taken the lead in climate action.” She cited initiatives such as the 2022 Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, the Green Credit Initiative, and the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Movement as evidence of India's commitment to building a sustainable future.

Discussing the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on human rights, President Murmu noted, “AI has entered our daily lives, solving problems but also creating new ones. The human rights discourse has traditionally assumed a human violator, guided by emotions like compassion or guilt. With AI, we face a scenario where the violator could be a non-human, intelligent agent.”

The President expressed concern over rising mental health issues, particularly among children and youth. She called for stakeholders to address the growing stress and ensure adequate support systems.

Appealing to business leaders, she said, “The expanding gig economy must not come at the cost of workers' mental health. As we embrace new economic models, the well-being of vulnerable sectors must remain a priority. We must work to eliminate the stigma around mental illness, raise awareness, and provide help to those in need.”

President Murmu urged collective efforts to uphold justice, equality, and dignity. “On Human Rights Day, we should reaffirm our commitment to these values. Through sustained efforts and solidarity, we can build a future where every individual, regardless of age, background, or circumstance, leads a life of dignity and opportunity,” she said.

She commended India's rich civilisational heritage of empathy, compassion, and community harmony. President Murmu lauded the proactive role of the NHRC, State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs), civil society organisations, and human rights defenders in addressing violations, raising awareness, and advocating for policy reforms to protect marginalised communities.

Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.