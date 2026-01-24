President Murmu, PM Modi send greetings on UP foundation day

New Delhi, Jan 24: President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s foundation day.

President Droupadi Murmu took to social media platform X to convey her wishes, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the state. She wrote, “My best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day. This land, with its glorious history and rich culture, has been a strong pillar in India's journey of development. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to progress on the path of development. I wish a bright future for the hardworking and talented people of this state"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his message on X, congratulating the people of Uttar Pradesh for their contributions to the nation.

He said, “Heartiest congratulations to all my family members in Uttar Pradesh who have made invaluable contributions to the prosperity of Indian culture and heritage on the state's foundation day. With the participation of our double-engine government and its people dedicated to development, our state has transformed from a sick state to an exceptional one in the last nine years. I firmly believe that Uttar Pradesh's potential will be crucial in keeping the country's progress moving forward."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion.

Taking to X, he said, “Heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day. Uttar Pradesh, nurtured by the invaluable heritage of Sanatan culture and blessed by the sacred and fertile lands of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, is the land that has always guided the nation on the path of culture, spirituality, strength, and resolve. Today, under the double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in development and world-class infrastructure. I wish the state continued progress and prosperity."

--IANS