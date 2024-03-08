President Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Guwahati, March 8: In a significant development on International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu nominated renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, highlighting Sudha Murty's impactful contributions to social work, philanthropy, and education.

Expressing his delight, PM Modi stated, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy, and education, have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti,' exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

The nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a recognition of Sudha Murty's exemplary work across various domains. The President of India has the authority to nominate 12 members to the Upper House of Parliament, acknowledging their notable contributions to arts, literature, sciences, and social services.