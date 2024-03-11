President Murmu heads to Mauritius for National Day celebrations

Guwahati, March 11: In an effort to strengthen the bonds between India and Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a state visit to the island nation on Monday. The visit is set to last from March 11–13.

President Murmu will be attending the National Day celebrations of the island nation as the chief guest.

"A new milestone in India-Mauritius ties. President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a state visit to Mauritius. President Murmu will attend the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest tomorrow," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

A contingent of the Indian Navy, along with INS Tir and CGS Sarathi from the First Training Squadron, is scheduled to participate in the March 12 celebrations.

During her stay, President Murmu, alongside Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, will inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the diverse nature of India’s development partnership.

The visit also includes key events such as the exchange of bilateral agreements, reinforcing collaboration, and capacity-building between the two nations. President Murmu is set to pay homage at significant landmarks like the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden, Aapravasi Ghat, the Intercontinental Slavery Museum, and Ganga Talao.

Additionally, she will address Mauritian youth at the University of Mauritius and socio-cultural organisations, members of the Indian diaspora, and the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute.