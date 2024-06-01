Porsche crash case: Mother of teen arrested for blood sample swap

Guwahati, June 1: In a significant development, the mother of the teenager accused of running over two youths while driving a Porsche has been arrested on allegations of reportedly swapping her blood sample to prove that her son wasn’t drunk when the tragic accident took place.

According to reports, the investigation into the accident revealed that the blood samples of the minor were replaced with those of his mother.

Earlier, the father and grandfather of the teenager were arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family’s driver and pressuring him to take the blame for the accident. The investigation revealed the efforts by the influential family to cover up the crime committed by the child.

It may be mentioned that two techies lost their lives after a Porsche allegedly driven by a drunk minor hit the two-wheeler they were riding on May 19 in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar.

The incident garnered national outrage after the teen was out on bail within 15 hours on condition to write a 300-word essay and was told to work with traffic cops for 15 days and seek treatment for his drinking.

Following the outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board modified the order and sent him to an observation home.