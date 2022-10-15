Poor career growth, not bad bosses, behind more Indians quitting jobs

New Delhi, Oct 15: Poor career growth (41 per cent), and not bad bosses (33 per cent), has come up as the top reason for employees leaving their job in India, a new report showed on Saturday.

While 44 per cent of the Indian workforce (those surveyed) are happy with their current bosses, 40 per cent look up to bosses who can motivate and guide them to perform better, according to the survey by naukri.com.

The opportunity to grow within an organisation is what makes professionals stay in their current roles.

The findings revealed that the absence of a growth trajectory and a good work environment leaves employees with no choice but to switch.

The majority of respondents mentioned poor career growth as the key reason for leaving, followed by bad work culture and company policies (34 per cent).

"Over 31 per cent of employees prefer managers who motivate them to perform better and give timely feedback," the survey said.

However, a point to note is that Indian managers usually follow one-way communication channels (from managers to subordinates), as mentioned by 36 per cent of employees.

Apart from this, managers who have the quality to promote a friendly work environment serve as the icing on the cake.

"Male leaders are considered to be adaptive in nature when employees were asked to vote for them on various attributes," said the survey.

Apart from this, being approachable and open-minded are the other key traits that make males ideal bosses, as they are better at promoting work-life balance and showing respectful behaviours to their subordinates, it added.