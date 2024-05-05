Poonch convoy attack: Massive search operation begins to trace terrorists

Jammu, May 5: A massive search operation was started on Sunday by the security forces in many areas of J&K’s Poonch district in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Air Force in which one air warrior was killed.

Terrorists attacked a two-vehicle convoy of the Air Force on Saturday evening in the Bakrabal Mohalla (Sanai) area of Surankote tehsil of the district.

Air Force said on its X-post handle, “In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces.”.

The four injured air warriors were airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur, headquarters of the northern command. One injured air warrior is critical, while the other three are stable, according to doctors.

The terror attack resembled the one that happened on December 21, 2023, in which the terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle, killing four soldiers. The attack occurred in the Dera Ki Gali area of Bafliaz in Poonch district. Three civilians were later killed under mysterious circumstances with locals alleging that they had been killed in retaliation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the area then to ensure the civilians that the Army was there to protect their lives and property. Following the allegation, many top Army officers were shifted from Poonch and the command was also overhauled to instill confidence among the civilians.

The massive search operation, which started Sunday morning to trace the terrorists, is being supervised by senior Army and police officers, including the GOC, DIG and SSP of the concerned district.

It must be recalled that the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri had remained peaceful between 2021 and 2023.

Terrorist activities returned to these twin districts when the December 21, 2023 terror ambush took place in the Poonch district.