Political parties in Andhra Pradesh distributes condoms ahead of LS polls

Guwahati, Feb 22: As the campaigning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections kickstarts, key political parties in Andhra Pradesh showed how condoms play a role as a campaign tool ahead of the polls.

A few videos have gone viral wherein the party workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party and the leading opposition, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), were seen allegedly distributing condom packs marked with symbols of the key parties to voters.

In one of the videos, a man alleged to be a TDP worker said, “If many children are there, more money has to be distributed, that’s why these condoms are being distributed.”

Interestingly, both parties slammed each other for distributing condoms, despite each of them doing the same. This raises the question of whether the individuals belonged to any of the parties.

Taking to X, YSRCP slammed TDP, asking how low they would stoop. “Distributing condoms to people for their party campaign. What kind of publicity madness is this? Will they start giving out Viagra next? At least stop there. Otherwise, it will only worsen the decline,” the party said.

Posting a similar condom pack with the YSRCP logo, the TDP captioned, “Why are you shouting about preparation..readiness? Instead of doing such vile campaigns, we can spend money on corpses?”