84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Point 5140 at Drass named Gun Hill

By IANS

New Delhi, July 30: To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in Operation Vijay, Point 5140 at Drass in the Kargil sector has been christened as "Gun Hill".

The Indian artillery was able to focus lethal fire on the enemy and their strongpoints like point 5140 which was key to the success of the army's operation in evicting the intruders.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, alongwith veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the occasion.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all artillery regiments, which got the honour title "KARGIL" in Operation Vijay.

Serving officers of the gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in study team

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Point 5140 at Drass named Gun Hill

New Delhi, July 30: To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in Operation Vijay, Point 5140 at Drass in the Kargil sector has been christened as "Gun Hill".

The Indian artillery was able to focus lethal fire on the enemy and their strongpoints like point 5140 which was key to the success of the army's operation in evicting the intruders.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, alongwith veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the occasion.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all artillery regiments, which got the honour title "KARGIL" in Operation Vijay.

Serving officers of the gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in study team

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in...

Similar Posts
X
X