POCSO case filed against hockey player in B’luru

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Police have filed a case against an Indian hockey player under the POCSO Act following a complaint by a woman.

Jnanabharthi police have lodged the FIR against the accused player and started investigation.

Sources confirmed that the FIR was filed against the Indian Hockey team defender.

The victim has alleged that the accused got introduced to her when she was 17 years old through social media and soon became close. He started physical intimacy with the complainant after promising her marriage.

The victim has alleged that after forcefully sexually exploiting her for five years, the accused was avoiding her and refusing to marry.

More details are awaited in the case.

Though the victim approached the police earlier, since the accused was representing the Indian Hockey team and is a popular player, they did not act on the case and gave them time for compromise. Since, the accused did not keep his word, the police finally booked him, sources said.

The accused had represented a Hockey India League and committed the crime while staying in Bengaluru, police said.