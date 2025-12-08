POCSO accused escapes from Bengal correctional home; officials call for inquiry

Kolkata, Dec 8: An undertrial inmate charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act escaped from a correctional home in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, prompting the authorities to seek a report on the security lapse that allowed the incident to occur, the police said on Monday.

The incident at the Serampore Subsidiary Correctional Home came to light on Sunday morning during a routine cell count by the prison guards. After the incident, the administration summoned a detailed report from the jail superintendent concerned, officials said, adding, the police are planning to issue a look-out notice against the accused.

Serampore Sub Divisional Officer Sombhudwip Sarkar said that a report has been sought from the jail superintendent of the Serampore Sub-Correctional Home.

"A report has been sought from the jail superintendent of this sub-correctional facility. On the basis of that, an investigation has been started. The authorities came to know that the accused had escaped from the correctional facility on Sunday. The police are searching for him," he said.

DCP Serampore, Arnab Biswas of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, confirmed that a written complaint was received from the correctional home authorities, on the basis of which an investigation has been launched.

"The correctional facility authorities have lodged a written complaint with the Serampore police station, and an investigation has begun on that basis. A POCSO case filed at the Rishra police station was being heard in the Serampore court, and the accused in that case was kept at the Serampore sub‑correctional centre. If required, a lookout notice will be issued."

It is learnt that the missing undertrial was present during the cell count on Saturday night, an entry recorded in the daily report of the prison guards.

However, his cell was found empty during the subsequent count. The warden immediately alerted the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate and the district administration.

The absconding accused has multiple previous complaints filed against him at the Rishra and Mogra police stations.

