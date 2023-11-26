Pneumonia outbreak in China: Centre urges states to promptly assess hospital readiness

Guwahati, Nov 26: Responding to recent reports of an increase in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China, the Union Health Ministry took proactive steps on November 26 to assess and improve preparedness.

Stressing the significance of readiness during the ongoing influenza and winter season, the Ministry instructed states/UTs to promptly evaluate public health and hospital preparedness measures. The government assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and underlined that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

“In view of the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China in the recent weeks, the Union Health Ministry has proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution. This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. Government of India is closely monitoring the situation, and indicated that there is no need for any alarm,” a statement by the Health Ministry informed.

It added: “In a letter by Union Health Secretary to States and UTs, they have been advised to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures viz. availability of HR, hospital beds, drugs & vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, infection control practices in health facilities, at a senior level.”

The Centre has also asked the states and UTs to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19’, shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).