PM to lead 2nd CCS meeting tomorrow as India weighs options against Pakistan

New Delhi, April 29: Looking to concretise India's next move against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) tomorrow, the second within a week of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Amid a national outcry over the killing of 26 people by "Pakistan-backed" terrorists and Islamabad’s violation of the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the CCS is also likely to consider options available to New Delhi to avenge the terror strike.

The meeting is scheduled at a time when Pakistan has denied any role in the Pahalgam incident and warned of a strong response to India's measures, which included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

On Tuesday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a high-level meeting to review the internal security situation and assess the evolving threat perception.

The meeting was attended by key security leaders, including Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) Brighu Srinivasan, and Director General of the Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera. Key officials from other paramilitary forces, which included Additional Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Anupama Nilekar Chandra, also attended the deliberations.

According to reports, the discussion focused on tightening border security, enhancing counter-terror capabilities, and coordinating intelligence sharing across forces in view of heightened tensions following the April-22 attack.

The Pahalgam attack has triggered a series of swift and significant policy decisions from the central government. In a strong diplomatic rebuke, the CCS decided to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Pakistan of violating its provisions.

The CCS also issued a directive mandating that all Pakistani nationals -- excluding those with diplomatic, official, or long-term visas -- must exit the country by April 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strongly worded statement on April 24, vowed to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack -- and those supporting them -- to justice. “We will identify, pursue, and punish every terrorist and their enablers. India will go to any length to protect its people,” he said

India's diplomatic actions signal a shift toward the total isolation of Pakistan until it ceases its support for terrorism

- With inputs from news agencies