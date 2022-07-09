84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar

By IANS

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar on Tuesday.

He will also perform a pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna at 6 p.m.

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport which has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Prime Minister's commitment to develop world class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities to the tourists in all such places, will get a further boost as the components of project "Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar'' sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism will get inaugurated. The projects being inaugurated include development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others.

Also, he will inaugurate six-laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stone are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region and dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation.

Later in evening, Prime Minister Modi will address the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. He will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar on Tuesday.

He will also perform a pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna at 6 p.m.

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport which has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Prime Minister's commitment to develop world class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities to the tourists in all such places, will get a further boost as the components of project "Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar'' sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism will get inaugurated. The projects being inaugurated include development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others.

Also, he will inaugurate six-laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stone are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region and dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation.

Later in evening, Prime Minister Modi will address the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. He will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X