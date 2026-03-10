PM Surya Ghar Yojana sees over 25 lakh rooftop solar systems

New Delhi, March 10: A total of 25,02,217 rooftop solar systems have been installed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (as on March 5, 2026), the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, funds amounting to Rs 14,585.29 crore have been utilised in FY26 (till March 5), against Rs 7,822.92 crore in FY25.

"Under the scheme, 63,26,125 applications have been received on the National Portal, and a total of 25,02,217 rooftop solar systems have been installed, as on 05.03.2026," Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik told the Rajya Sabha.

Launched in 2024, the PM Muft Bijli Yojana is a demand-driven scheme wherein all residential consumers in the country having grid connected electricity connection of the local discom can avail the benefits of the scheme, for the installation of Rooftop Solar systems, by applying on the National Portal of the scheme.

The government estimates that installations of rooftop solar systems in one crore households could produce renewable electricity of 1,000 billion units, potentially reducing emissions by 720 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent over the 25‑year lifetime of the systems.

The top five states in implementation as of 2025-end include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said a total of 266.78 GW non-fossil fuel source-based electricity capacity has been installed in the country (as of December 31, 2025).

This includes 258.00 GW Renewable Energy (135.81 GW Solar Power, 54.51 GW Wind Power, 11.61 GW Bio Energy, 5.16 GW Small Hydro Power, 50.91 GW Large Hydro Power) and 8.78 GW Nuclear Power capacity, said Naik.

The government is also implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an objective to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, the minister added.

--IANS