PM should make elaborate statement on Manipur in Parliament: Kharge

New Delhi, Jul 21: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded that the prime minister make an elaborate statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation, saying he could have dismissed the state chief minister instead of making "false equivalence" with Congress governed states if he was angry over the matter.

The Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement in both houses of Parliament followed by a discussion on the situation in Manipur.

Opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the government over the Manipur violence, especially after the video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a crowd in a Manipur village, went viral on social media.

"Narendramodi ji, You did not make a statement inside Parliament, yesterday. If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister Manipur," Kharge said on Twitter.

"INDIA expects you to make an elaborate statement in Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence that your government in the state and the Centre has presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless," the Congress chief also said.

Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

Both houses of Parliament did not transact any business on Thursday as the opposition was unrelenting on its demand for a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur violence.