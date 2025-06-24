PM Modi’s Gujarat model inspires water revival mission in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi, June 24: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed the state’s ongoing water conservation initiatives, which have drawn inspiration from Gujarat’s successful model.

Speaking after the meeting on Monday, CM Yadav said that the Prime Minister’s work in rejuvenating traditional water systems in Gujarat had become a guiding framework for Madhya Pradesh’s efforts. CM Yadav also invited the Prime Minister to conclude ‘Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan,’ a statewide initiative aimed at conserving water resources and improving groundwater recharge. The campaign, which will conclude on June 30, focuses on reviving ancient water bodies and constructing new ones using scientific planning tools, the chief minister said.

“We have invited the prime minister to either virtually or personally conclude the campaign, and he has accepted the invitation,” Dr Yadav said.

The campaign started in March. CM Yadav highlighted how the state government had launched a comprehensive campaign last year to restore old wells, stepwells, riverbanks, and other traditional water structures. These efforts are part of the ‘Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan’, a statewide initiative aimed at conserving water resources and improving groundwater recharge.

Under this initiative, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to use advanced software like SIPRI (Software for Identification and Planning of Rural Infrastructure) and PLANER to identify suitable sites for water conservation projects. These tools, developed in collaboration with ISRO and MPSEDC (Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation), have enabled the government to plan and execute projects at the gram panchayat level with greater precision, he said.

“Khandwa district had been accorded special recognition among all districts of the country for reviving groundwater conservation,” he said.

One of the notable successes of the campaign has been the revival of the Ghoda Pachhad River in Khandwa district. Once dried due to excessive groundwater extraction, the river now flows again thanks to conservation structures built along a 33-kilometre stretch.

Also, the state has secured recognition among four states of the country where significant work has been done on water bodies, the chief minister said.

Similar efforts are underway across the state, with the construction of farm ponds, Amrit Sarovars, and recharge wells contributing to improved irrigation and rural livelihoods.

The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has also surveyed major rivers such as the Narmada, Chambal, and Shipra, identifying pollution sources and supporting the installation of sewage treatment plants to reduce contamination.

Additionally, the state has increased its number of Ramsar-designated wetlands from one in 2002 to five in 2025, with Indore being recognised as India’s first Wetland City.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised that these efforts are not just about infrastructure but about securing the future of rural communities and preserving the ecological balance.

