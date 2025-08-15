PM Modi unveils India 2047 vision with semiconductor, nuclear, & employment push

New Delhi, August 15: In his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a blueprint to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The agenda blends high-tech manufacturing, clean energy expansion, employment generation, and sweeping economic reforms.

On the 79th Independence Day, the Prime Minister declared that Bharat will “set its own terms” and build self-reliance across critical sectors. Among the key announcements was the production of India’s first Made-in-India semiconductor chip by the end of the year — a milestone in a strategic industry long dominated by global players.

Modi recalled earlier failed attempts over five decades, framing this achievement as a turning point for India’s technological future.

Energy security featured prominently, with the PM revealing that ten new nuclear reactors are under construction as part of a plan to increase nuclear capacity more than tenfold by 2047, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The National Deepwater Exploration Mission, alongside expanded solar and hydrogen initiatives, will drive India toward energy independence.

In a festival-time relief, Modi announced next-generation GST reforms as a ‘Diwali gift,’ promising lower taxes on essentials and targeted support for MSMEs, street vendors, and consumers.

The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore employment initiative, will provide Rs 15,000 monthly support to newly employed youth, targeting 3 crore beneficiaries, aimed at bridging “Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.”

Other measures include a reform task force to propel India toward a $10 trillion economy, a high-powered Demography Mission to address security challenges from illegal migration, and a challenge to India’s scientists to design and build indigenous jet engines - likened to the national pride seen in the COVID-19 vaccine drive and UPI’s global success.

Framing the address as a call to action, PM Modi said the next 23 years will decide India’s place in the world, urging citizens and institutions to join in making Bharat’s 2047 dream a reality.

- With inputs from news agencies