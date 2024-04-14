PM Modi unveils BJP manifesto for LS polls

Guwahati, April 14: Days ahead of the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) manifesto on Sunday, which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

The copies of the manifesto were handed over to the representatives of four broad groups: Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari Shakti (GYAN), who are beneficiaries of government schemes.

At the event, PM Modi said, “In the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto.”

While referring to the several conflicts the world was grappling with, PM Modi asserted the need for a stable government with a full majority at a time when the world is passing through uncertain times.

“BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4,” Modi said.

Following the release of the manifesto, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Released on the auspicious occasion of Nav Varsh and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, our #SankalpPatra2024 provides a comprehensive list of #ModiGuarantees that fulfils the aspirations of every Indian, builds a clear pathway to Viksit Bharat and shall build upon the exceptional governance track record of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji over the last 10 years. My gratitude to #ModiKaParivar for giving us a manifesto par excellence that shall once again power Bharat with a stable and decisive government.”



Released on the auspicious occasion of Nav Varsh and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, our #SankalpPatra2024 provides a comprehensive list of #ModiGuarantees that fulfills the aspirations of every Indian, builds a clear pathway to Viksit Bharat and shall build upon the exceptional… pic.twitter.com/2zYVAALZgg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2024



