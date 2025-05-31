PM Modi unveils ₹300 coin honouring Ahilyabai Holkar

Bhopal, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a special Rs 300 coin to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the esteemed ruler of Malwa, at the Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan held at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday.

The coin bears an embossed image of Ahilyabai, paying tribute to her enduring legacy.

The coin was released by the Union Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Prime Minister also presented the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Prize to Dr Jaymati Kashyap of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, in recognition of her efforts to preserve the Gondi language and her work in rescuing many women from human trafficking.

The Finance Ministry issued an official gazette notification regarding the release of this special edition coin.

Before presenting the coin to the public, Prime Minister Modi garlanded the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and offered his respects on this momentous occasion.

Born on May 31, 1725, in Chondi, Maharashtra, Ahilyabai Holkar is widely celebrated for her enlightened leadership and progressive social reforms.

Following the untimely loss of her husband and son, she ascended the throne of Indore in 1767 and ruled wisely for nearly three decades.

She played a crucial role in fostering trade, restoring temples, and advancing infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, solidifying her reputation as the Philosopher Queen of Malwa.

Her legacy continues to inspire generations and significantly influences Madhya Pradesh’s empowerment initiatives.

The grand gathering marked the culmination of ten days of events honouring Ahilyabai Holkar’s contributions, held across Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the massive audience, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and progressive development.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bhopal also marked his first appearance in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh following the successful 'Operation Sindoor', a military action against terrorism originating from Pakistan.

--IANS



