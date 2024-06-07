PM Modi unanimously elected as leader of NDA

Guwahati, Jun 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

The announcement was made during the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

As per reports, the resolution to elect PM Modi was signed by 21 NDA leaders.

Following this, Modi expressed his gratitude towards the NDA alliance and the people of India. He further reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to providing good governance and thanked the people for the opportunity to continue serving him.

Meanwhile, according to a senior BJP leader, Modi is likely to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9.





It is my good fortune that all of you have unanimously chosen me as the leader of the NDA and given me a new responsibility.



I am very grateful to all of you.



