PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,430 crore development projects in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

At an event in Kurnool, he will launch the projects for sectors like industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

He will also address a public meeting on the occasion. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited the Prime Minister to address the meeting with the theme 'Super GST-Super Saving' as part of the state government's public awareness campaign on the latest GST reforms.

The programme aims to highlight the initiatives of the union and state governments in promoting financial prudence and efficiency with the latest next-generation GST reforms.

The Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district. Thereafter, he will visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam.

Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Kurnool to launch various projects and address the public meeting.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, with an investment of over Rs 2,880 crore. The project includes the construction of a 765 KV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station–Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation’s growth.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore.

Developed jointly by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern, multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept. The hubs are expected to attract Rs 21,000 crore in investments and generate approximately one lakh jobs, boosting industrial development and global competitiveness in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar at a cost of over Rs 960 crore, aimed at easing congestion in Visakhapatnam and facilitating trade and employment.

Six road projects worth Rs 1,140 crore will be inaugurated. These projects will improve safety, reduce travel time, and strengthen regional connectivity across Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several key railway projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North, and dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavara section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section.

In the energy sector, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, built at a total cost of around Rs 1,730 crore, spanning around 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha.

He will also inaugurate Indian Oil's 60 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, established at an investment of around Rs 200 crore. The plant will serve over 7.2 lakh customers through 80 distributors across four districts of Andhra Pradesh, two districts of Tamil Nadu, and one district of Karnataka. It will play a critical role in ensuring reliable LPG supply for households and businesses in the region.

To strengthen defence manufacturing, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of around Rs 360 crore. The facility will manufacture advanced electro-optical systems for the Indian Defence Forces, reinforcing self-reliance in defence production and promoting skilled employment in the region, the PMO said.

