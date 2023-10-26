PM Modi to attend Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

Guwahati, Oct 26: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday said that he will attend inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Expressing his profound gratitude, the Prime Minister wrote on X, “I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion”.

The office bearers of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, accompanied by religious leaders, personally extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi in the National capital.

Notably, it was Prime Minister Modi who laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Champat Rai, the head of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, confirmed that the installation of the idol of Lord Ram is set to take place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Modi graciously accepting the invitation to participate in this historic event.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to beautify Ayodhya and provide state-of-the-art urban amenities ahead of the inauguration.