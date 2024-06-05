PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu

Guwahati, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The president has accepted the resignation and requested that they continue till the new government assumes office.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha is set to end on June 16. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

In a significant shift, the Congress party, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, increased its seat count to 99. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats, falling short of an absolute majority. However, the NDA collectively crossed the crucial 272-seat threshold required to form the government.

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are scheduled to hold key meetings with their alliance partners later today. These meetings will focus on discussing the election results and formulating strategies for the formation of the new government.