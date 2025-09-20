PM Modi stresses Aatmanirbhar Bharat while inaugurating key development projects

Bhavnagar, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme on Saturday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects across multiple sectors worth more than Rs 34,200 crore while also stressing the importance of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)'.

A major focus of the event is the maritime sector, with PM Modi inaugurating and launching projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore. These initiatives span critical infrastructure upgrades across key Indian ports.

Addressing the large gathering at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said, "This event is being held in Bhavnagar, but is for the entire nation. Today, to decide the direction of India from 'Samudra' (ocean) to 'Samridhhi' (progress), Bhavnagar has been chosen as the centre of the event. I congratulate the people of Gujarat and Bhavnagar for this."

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and said that the "love and blessings I have received from every corner of India and the world are my greatest treasure and strength."

Several children made paintings and sketches for the Prime Minister. Seeing this, he thanked them for the love and asked the officials to collect the art.

Hailing the 'Sewa Pakhwada' events, PM Modi said, "From Vishwakarma Jayanti to Gandhi Jayanti, that is, from September 17 to October 2, millions of people across the country are participating in 'Sewa Pakhwada'. I have been informed that in Gujarat, too, a 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada' is currently underway. Over the past 2–3 days, many activities have taken place."

"Blood donation camps were organised at various places, and so far, over 1 lakh people have donated blood. This is the information from only Gujarat. Lakhs of people also joined the cleanliness drives organised across the nation," he said.

"Health camps are also being organised in the country, with a special focus on women. I thank everyone who is associated with these works of service," he added.

PM Modi also paid tributes to Krishnakumar CG and said, "By joining Sardar Sahab's mission, he made a significant contribution to India's unity. Inspired by such great patriots, we are strengthening India's unity and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

Speaking about the 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' programme, the Prime Minister said, "21st-century India sees the ocean as a huge opportunity. A little while ago, several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated and had their foundation laid here to accelerate port development. To promote cruise tourism in the country, an International Cruise Terminal was also inaugurated today in Mumbai."

Stressing the importance of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi said, "We cannot leave the future of 140 crore citizens to others. We cannot base the country's development on dependence on others. We cannot put the future of the coming generations at stake... The remedy for all difficulties is an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Among the highlights of the programme was the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock and the laying of the foundation stone for a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

Additional maritime developments include a new cargo berth and container handling facilities at Paradip Port (Odisha), Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal in Gujarat, and modernisation projects at Kamarajar Port (Ennore, Tamil Nadu), Chennai Port, Car Nicobar Island, Deendayal Port (Kandla), and inland waterway facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also unveiled a substantial portfolio of projects worth Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat alone, focussing on sectors like renewable energy, port infrastructure, roadways, healthcare, and urban transport.

Key Gujarat-based initiatives were also inaugurated, including the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, and the 475 MW PM-KUSUM solar feeder for farmers.

The Badeli 45 MW Solar PV Project and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village were also inaugurated.

In the healthcare and urban infrastructure sectors, foundation stones were laid for expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar and Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar.

PM Modi also launched the four-laning of 70 kilometres of national highways, improving connectivity and trade routes in the state.

The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region, envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and global investment.

