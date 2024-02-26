PM Modi set to inaugurate railway infra projects worth over Rs. 41,000 cr

Guwahati, Feb 26: In a major boost to the railway industry in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone today for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

PM Modi will lay several foundation stones virtually via video conferencing at 12:30 PM.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ PM Modi mentioned “Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation. In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people.”





