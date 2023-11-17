PM Modi raises concern on rise in deepfakes

Guwahati, Nov 17: Amid the rise in deepfake incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted how important it is to understand how Artifical Intelligence (AI) works, as it could be used purposefully to disseminate false information or have malicious intent behind its use.

While addressing a gathering at the Diwal Milan organised at BJP Headquarters, PM Modi said, “There is a challenge arising because of Artificial Intelligence and deepfake. A big question is whether our country has a parallel option for verification. People often end up believing in deepfakes and this will go in the direction of a big challenge.”



“I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing Garba songs. Even I marvelled at how good the video was. There are many other such videos online,” he said, adding that deepfake has become a great concern and can create a lot of problems for all.



It may be mentioned that several Bollywood actors and individuals have reported such incidents of their deepfakes going viral.



A few months ago, one such incident was reported in Guwahati, wherein some miscreants were selling deepfakes of the victims on social media platforms such as Discord. Later, one young boy posted a naked deepfake of the prominent personality of Assam.



Such kinds of incidents gained the attention of the common public when pictures and videos of Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and others went viral on social media.



In response to these incidents, the centre stated that the creation and circulation of deepfakes will carry a strong penalty- Rs. 1 lakh in fine and three years in jail.

