PM Modi proposes doubling India-Jordan trade to $5 bn in five years

Amman, Dec 16: Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on Tuesday, personally drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum, in a special gesture reflecting the warmth of ties between India and the Arab nation.

The Crown Prince is a 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad. In a social media post, Modi said he is "grateful" to Al-Hussein for showing him different aspects of Jordan's history and culture at the museum.

The Prime Minister said he has "interacted extensively" with the Crown Prince and "his passion towards Jordan's progress is clearly visible".

"His contributions to areas such as youth development, sports, space, innovation and furthering the welfare of persons with disabilities are truly remarkable," Modi said, wishing Al-Hussein in his pursuits to strengthen Jordan's growth trajectory.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and King Abdullah II addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum. It was also attended by Crown Prince Hussein and Jordan's Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Investment.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of increasing business-to-business ties between the two countries, and called upon the industry captains from both sides to convert the potential and opportunities into growth and prosperity.

King Abdullah II noted that Jordan's free trade agreements and India's economic power could be combined to create an economic corridor between South Asia and West Asia and beyond.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said India's success as the fastest-growing major economy, which is on course to become the third-largest economy in the world, offers immense business opportunities for its partners in Jordan and across the globe.

"The relationship between India and Jordan is one where historical trust and future economic opportunities come together," he noted.

Modi invited Jordanian companies to partner with India and reap the benefits of its 1.4 billion consumer market, strong manufacturing base, and stable, transparent, and predictable policy environment.

Prime Minister also proposed doubling bilateral trade with Jordan to USD 5 billion over the next five years.

Modi highlighted opportunities for India-Jordan business collaboration in the fields of digital public infrastructure, IT, fintech, health-tech and agri-tech and invited start-ups from both nations to join hands in these areas.

Business leaders from both countries in the fields of infrastructure, health, pharma, fertiliser, agriculture, renewable energy, textile, logistics, automobile, energy, defence, and manufacturing participated in the forum.

Modi arrived in Jordan's capital, Amman, on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.

