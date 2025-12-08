PM Modi praises DD’s ‘Suprabhatam’ for its mix of tradition and positivity

New Delhi, Dec 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Doordarshan’s morning programme 'Suprabhatam', calling it a refreshing and inspiring way to begin the day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the show’s focus on yoga, Indian traditions, and a holistic lifestyle rooted in the country’s cultural heritage.

PM Modi posted on X: “The Suprabhatam programme broadcast on Doordarshan gives a refreshing feeling early in the morning. It discusses various aspects from yoga to the Indian lifestyle. Based on Indian traditions and values, this programme is a wonderful confluence of knowledge, inspiration, and positivity.”

The Prime Minister also shared the YouTube link of the show, encouraging viewers to tune in and explore the programme’s rich cultural content.

Broadcast on DD News (Doordarshan News), 'Suprabhatam' is a specialised morning show that highlights India’s cultural and spiritual traditions. The programme aims to offer viewers a meaningful start to their day by presenting segments on yoga, healthy living, traditional wisdom, and various aspects of Indian heritage.

The content typically includes expert discussions, demonstrations, and insights on yoga, meditation, and lifestyle practices inspired by Ayurveda and other ancient Indian knowledge systems. These themes align with the government’s continuing efforts to promote holistic health and revive traditional practices among the wider public.

While Suprabhatam is generally aired in the morning -- often around 7.00 a.m. based on earlier schedules -- specific timings may vary depending on the DD News programming lineup for the day.

To ensure wider accessibility, Doordarshan makes the show available across multiple digital platforms. Viewers can watch it live or access recent episodes through various platforms like DD News Facebook page or the DD News YouTube channel, or several private networks.

Prime Minister Modi’s endorsement is expected to boost viewership of Suprabhatam, particularly among audiences seeking content that combines cultural grounding with wellness-oriented themes.

His appreciation also underscores the growing relevance of traditional knowledge and mindful living in contemporary India.

