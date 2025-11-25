PM Modi performs ‘Dhwaj’ hoisting ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi

Ayodhya, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday led the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the sacred ritual.

The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds.

The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour -- symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India's enduring civilisational ethos. It also marks the completion of the temple construction.

Earlier, PM Modi and RSS chief Bhagwat offered prayers at Shri Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Shri Ram Lalla amidst Vedic manta chants.

Ram Darbar features a majestic idol of Lord Ram in his royal form, flanked by the idols of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman, set in a regal tableau that showcases the grandeur of the divine court.

Upon arrival in Ayodhya, PM Modi received an enthusiastic welcome. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the Saket College helipad, after which the Prime Minister proceeded toward the temple complex, leading a vibrant roadshow.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the vast Ram Temple complex.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Ram's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

PM Modi then headed to Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir and offered his prayers there.

