PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary

Chennai, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) on the latter's 107th birth anniversary.

MGR, the matinee idol who later forayed into politics, was born on this day in 1917. He passed away on December 24, 1987.

He was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 until his death in 1987.

In post on X written in Tamil, the Prime Minister said: "Today we commemorate the great MGR on his birthday and celebrate his life. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. The social justice and compassion that permeated his films won hearts beyond the silver screen.

"As a leader and Chief Minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people and had a lasting impact on the growth and development of Tamil Nadu. His work continues to inspire us."

MGR, who was was a highly popular Tamil actor, entered politics by becoming a member of the C.N. Annadurai-led DMK.

After differences cropped up with M.Karunanidhi, he walked out of the DMK and in January 1972 launched the AIADMK.