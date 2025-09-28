PM Modi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg in 126th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Sept 28: Addressing the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, paid tributes to Assamese singers Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg and remembered their contributions to the nation.

PM Modi played two songs of Bhupen Hazarika and said, "These sounds bear witness to how Bhupen Hazarika's songs connect different countries around the world. In fact, a very commendable effort has been made in Sri Lanka. In this, Sri Lankan artistes have translated Bhupen Da ji's iconic song Manuhe-Manuhar Babe' into Sinhala and Tamil. I played you the audio of these very songs."

He also mentioned that he had the privilege of participating in his birth centenary celebrations in Assam. "It was truly a memorable event," he said.

Remembering Garg, PM Modi said, "Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg."

Modi said that Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. “He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," he said, also playing songs of the singer.

Earlier, while expressing "shock" on the sudden demise of the cultural icon, Modi had said that Garg's renditions are very popular among people across all walks of life.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi posted on social media, on September 19.

In Sunday's episode, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of recognising the contributions of musicians, singers and composers who have shaped the nation’s artistic heritage, encouraging the public to engage with and preserve India’s artistic traditions.

IANS