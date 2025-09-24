PM Modi opens World Food India 2025; event sees participation from 90+ nations

New Delhi, Sep 24: World Food India 2025, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday at 6 p.m., will showcase India as a 'Global Food Hub' for food processing as well as food supply.

Building on the success of its previous editions, the event is set to be the largest WFI edition yet, with participation expected from over 90 countries, more than 2,000 exhibitors, and tens of thousands of stakeholders spanning the entire food value chain from farm to fork, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The mega event has been planned as one of the biggest ever congregations of senior government dignitaries, investors, business leaders of major global and domestic food companies and all relevant stakeholders. There will be an opportunity for all relevant stakeholders, such as producers, food processors, equipment manufacturers, logistics players, cold chain players, technology providers, startup and innovators, food retailers, etc, from all over the globe to highlight their strengths in one single platform.

The event will host high-level knowledge sessions and panel discussions with global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

Sectoral exhibitions will also be held, spotlighting innovations in food processing, packaging, machinery, cold chain, and allied industries. Besides, the mega event will throw up B2B and B2G networking opportunities aimed at forging strategic partnerships and collaborations.

There will also be culinary experiences and chef competitions, showcasing India’s diverse food heritage alongside global trends in healthy, sustainable, and futuristic foods.

In addition, two prestigious international events will be held alongside WFI 2025, including the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the 24th India International Seafood Show (IISS)by the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) – focusing on India’s growing seafood export potential and global market linkages.

Viksit Bharat 2047 envisions India as a developed, inclusive, and globally competitive nation, and WFI 2025 plays a crucial role in this roadmap by advancing the food processing sector.

The event brings together technology, investment, and innovation to boost rural prosperity, enhance farmer incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, and create jobs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Anchored on five strategic pillars - sustainability, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, global leadership, and innovation - WFI 2025 emphasises climate-smart technologies, nutrition-focused products, advanced food-tech, and global market integration while supporting micro-enterprises, capacity building, and Make in India, marking a key milestone toward Vision 2047, the statement said.

This year's edition will see New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as Partner Countries, while Japan, UAE, Vietnam, and Russia will participate as Focus Countries, reflecting India’s growing international cooperation in the food sector. Their presence will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing knowledge exchange, and creating fresh opportunities for trade and investment, the statement added.

--IANS