PM Modi likely to visit China for SCO Summit after 7-year gap

Guwahati, Aug 7: After a gap of more than seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit China later this month to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

As per the proposed itinerary, PM Modi is expected to visit Japan around August 29.

Following the conclusion of his Japan visit, he is likely to head to Tianjin, a city in northern China, to participate in the SCO summit scheduled for August 31 to September 1.

Modi's visit to China is being planned amid efforts by the two sides to repair their bilateral ties, which came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

There is no official confirmation yet on Modi's two- nation visit to Japan and China. The visit is likely to take place from August 29 to September 1.

Modi last visited China in June, 2018 to attend the SCO summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India in October 2019 for the second "informal summit".









PTI