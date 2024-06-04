Election Results 2024: PM Modi leading in Varanasi

Guwahati, Jun 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lead of 436 votes over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

After having trailed for some time, Narendra Modi is now back to leading again in Varanasi.

As per latest trends, PM Modi is leading with 36,424 votes and Ajay Rai with 35,805 votes.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election has started across the nation.

According to the initial trends, PM Modi was trailing behind in Varanasi, while Congress candidate Ajay Rai was leading forward.



Till 9:30 a.m., Rai was leading with 21,552 votes, and Modi was leading with 19,924 votes.



It may be mentioned that the counting of votes began at around 8 a.m. across the nation.

