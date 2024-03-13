PM Modi lays foundation stone for semiconductor plants; 1 in Assam, 2 in Gujarat

Guwahati, Mar 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for three new chip plants, one in Assam and two in Gujarat, on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister participated in the event 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' virtually and laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects worth about ₹1.25 lakh crore.

The foundation stone has been laid for three crucial projects: the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities at Morigaon in Assam, the Semiconductor Fabrication Facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and Sanand in Gujarat.