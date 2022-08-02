84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

PM Modi lauds UPI transactions crossing record 6 bn in July

By IANS

New Delhi, Aug 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the achievement of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossing 6 billion in July -- the highest ever since its launch six years back.

According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI reported 6.28 billion transactions worth Rs 10.62 trillion in July -- an increase of 7 per cent over June.

"This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner. Digital payments were particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi said in a tweet.

In FY22, UPI processed more than 46 billion transactions amounting to over Rs 84.17 trillion, thus breaching the $1 trillion mark.

UPI's target is to process a billion transactions a day in the next five years.

The UPI facility was launched on April 11, 2016, by then Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Recently, the NPCI mandated that all UPI-based applications obtain consumers' prior authorisation before recording their location.

Any time a client gives permission to record their location, the permission must be properly communicated to the UPI, else the company will take stern action.

This rule must be followed by all members by December 1 and applies to domestic UPI transactions between individuals.

IANS


More in Entertainment
One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad...

Assam CM terms FIR by J

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Factors leading to rise in inflation in India
2022-08-02T19:31:24+05:30

Mumbai, Aug 2: India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the inflation rate since September last...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Even my pencil, eraser, maggi have become expensive': 6-yr-old writes to Modi on price rise
2022-08-02T16:52:37+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 2: The price rise has not only impacted the adults but also a six-year-old who has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

HC blasts newspaper for dragging vlogger's child into article, says media should self-regulate
2 Aug 2022 10:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Noting that it understands the freedom of speech "perfectly", the Delhi High Court...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possibility of developing vax: Mandaviya
2 Aug 2022 10:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed the Upper House that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

ISRO to fly new rocket SSLV on Aug 7
2 Aug 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Chennai, Aug 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will fly its small rocket with a long...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter bans 43,140 accounts in India for violating norms
2 Aug 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle with the Indian government over content...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792
2 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Denied hearse, MP man takes mother's body on bike for cremation
1 Aug 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Bhopal, Aug 1: A man was forced to carry his mother's body on his motorcycle for over 50 km...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Prices commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 36
1 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: In a big relief to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, the price...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA
1 Aug 2022 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, Aug 1: A Congress MLA from Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that his three fellow...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies
1 Aug 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Varanasi, Aug 1: Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
1 Aug 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 1: India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cong suspends 3 MLAs, FIR filed for conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt
31 July 2022 10:36 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, July 31: Congress on Sunday suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs- Dr. Irfan...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM Modi lauds UPI transactions crossing record 6 bn in July

New Delhi, Aug 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the achievement of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossing 6 billion in July -- the highest ever since its launch six years back.

According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI reported 6.28 billion transactions worth Rs 10.62 trillion in July -- an increase of 7 per cent over June.

"This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner. Digital payments were particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi said in a tweet.

In FY22, UPI processed more than 46 billion transactions amounting to over Rs 84.17 trillion, thus breaching the $1 trillion mark.

UPI's target is to process a billion transactions a day in the next five years.

The UPI facility was launched on April 11, 2016, by then Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Recently, the NPCI mandated that all UPI-based applications obtain consumers' prior authorisation before recording their location.

Any time a client gives permission to record their location, the permission must be properly communicated to the UPI, else the company will take stern action.

This rule must be followed by all members by December 1 and applies to domestic UPI transactions between individuals.

IANS


More in Entertainment
One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad...

Assam CM terms FIR by J

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares...

Similar Posts
Factors leading to rise in inflation in India
2022-08-02T19:31:24+05:30

Mumbai, Aug 2: India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the inflation rate since September last...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Even my pencil, eraser, maggi have become expensive': 6-yr-old writes to Modi on price rise
2022-08-02T16:52:37+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 2: The price rise has not only impacted the adults but also a six-year-old who has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

HC blasts newspaper for dragging vlogger's child into article, says media should self-regulate
2 Aug 2022 10:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Noting that it understands the freedom of speech "perfectly", the Delhi High Court...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possibility of developing vax: Mandaviya
2 Aug 2022 10:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed the Upper House that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

ISRO to fly new rocket SSLV on Aug 7
2 Aug 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Chennai, Aug 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will fly its small rocket with a long...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter bans 43,140 accounts in India for violating norms
2 Aug 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle with the Indian government over content...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792
2 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Denied hearse, MP man takes mother's body on bike for cremation
1 Aug 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Bhopal, Aug 1: A man was forced to carry his mother's body on his motorcycle for over 50 km...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Prices commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 36
1 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: In a big relief to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, the price...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA
1 Aug 2022 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, Aug 1: A Congress MLA from Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that his three fellow...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies
1 Aug 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Varanasi, Aug 1: Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
1 Aug 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 1: India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cong suspends 3 MLAs, FIR filed for conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt
31 July 2022 10:36 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, July 31: Congress on Sunday suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs- Dr. Irfan...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X