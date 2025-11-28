PM Modi lands in Karnataka, heads to Udupi via Army Special chopper

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Karnataka’s Mangaluru International Airport on Friday to participate in various programmes in the neighbouring temple city of Udupi. He landed in a special aircraft and will proceed to the Aadi Udupi helipad in a special Army helicopter. From the Aadi Udupi helipad, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Udupi city by road.

He is visiting Udupi after 14 years. His last visit to the temple town was during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra will participate in the religious events.

PM Modi will take part in a roadshow before arriving at the Sri Krishna Matha. Local and regional cultural teams will also participate in the roadshow, and preparations have been made to shower flowers on the Prime Minister along the entire stretch.

Three viewing points have been set up for the Prime Minister to witness cultural performances. Shops and commercial establishments within a five-kilometre radius have been closed.

PM Modi will be accorded a traditional welcome at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math during his visit on Friday. The Prime Minister will participate in the 'Laksha Kantha Gita' mass-chanting programme to be held in Udupi.

He will visit Madhwa Sarovara, have darshan of the deity and perform a special puja. He will then go to the venue where over 1 lakh devotees will recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas.

Prime Minister will unveil the "Kanaka Kavacha" (golden covering) for the divine "Kanakana Kindi" at the mutt.

It may be recalled that the Udupi Kanakana Kindi story relates to the 16th-century poet-saint Kanakadasa being denied entry to the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple because of his low caste. Praying from outside, his intense devotion moved the temple's Lord Krishna idol, which miraculously turned around to face him.

A crack appeared in the wall through which Kanakadasa was able to see the deity; this spot was later made into a small window, named Kanakana Kindi.

Seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said: "The mutt will offer Suwarna Thirta Mantapa to the deity through PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is slated to visit Sarvagnya Peeta, the goshala, and the new Gita Mandira. He will interact with all seers of the Ashta Mutts in the Chandrashale and receive their blessings. He has expressed a desire to sample a small quantity of Udupi special dishes, including 'patrode'."

The seer said devotees will begin reciting Bhagavad Gita shlokas at 9 a.m. When the Prime Minister arrives at the event venue, slokas from Chapter 15 -- Purushottama Yoga -- and then the last 10 shlokas of the final chapter will be recited. Devotees in different parts of the country and abroad will join the recitation online.

"After the temple visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the historic Gita chanting event where more than 1 lakh participants -- including students, monks, scholars and people from various walks of life -- will recite the Bhagavad Gita in one voice. He will also address the gathering.

To prevent any untoward incident, more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around Udupi city. Two layers of barricades have been erected - one reserved for police security and the other for the public.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Sri Krishna Math after assuming PM's office.

The Udupi city administration, police, and district authorities are completing the final round of preparations.

Ten Superintendents of Police (SP's), 27 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 49 Police Inspectors, 127 Sub-Inspectors, 232 ASIs, 1,608 constables, 39 women staff, six platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and six Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be deployed across the coastal city.

