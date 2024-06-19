PM Modi inaugurates New Nalanda University campus in Bihar

Guwahati, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar. The event saw the presence of ambassadors from 17 countries, alongside Union Minister for External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar. Prior to the inauguration, PM Modi visited the ancient ruins of Nalanda University, located less than 20 kilometres from the new campus.

In his post on X, Modi wrote, “It’s a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious part. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth.”

The new campus of the university is close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda. This university was established through the Nalanda University Act, 2010.

As per reports, Nalanda University was established in the fifth century, which attracted students from all over the world. The ancient university flourished for 800 years before it was destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.

The new university started functioning in 2014 from a makeshift location with 14 students. Construction work on the university started in 2017.

This university, apart from India, has participation from 17 other nations: Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. These countries have signed MoUs in support of the university.

The university offers 137 scholarships to international students.

The university has six schools, including the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions; the School of Historical Studies; the School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; the School of Sustainable Development and Management