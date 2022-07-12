84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata

By PTI

Deoghar, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

PTI


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Next Story
Similar Posts
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case
11 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: The Supreme Court on Monday awarded four-month sentence to fugitive businessman...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
11 July 2022 5:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

What an idea! MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road
2022-07-10T07:01:05+05:30

Bhopal, July 10: In an effort to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30

Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata

Deoghar, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

PTI


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Similar Posts
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case
11 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: The Supreme Court on Monday awarded four-month sentence to fugitive businessman...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
11 July 2022 5:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

What an idea! MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road
2022-07-10T07:01:05+05:30

Bhopal, July 10: In an effort to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30

Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X