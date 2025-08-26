PM Modi heads to Japan on August 28 for first standalone visit in seven years

New Delhi, August 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Japan beginning August 28 will reaffirm the two nations' commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Modi is embarking on an official visit to Japan on the evening of 28th August. He will be in Japan on August 29 and 30 to hold the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with the Prime Minister of Japan, His Excellency Shigeru Ishiba. This is a significant visit for several reasons," he told the press.

He asserted that the visit will consolidate friendship between the two countries and open fresh avenues for cooperation.

"It's Prime Minister Modi's first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba. It is also his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly 7 years. He last visited for the annual summit in 2018. Since then, he has visited Japan, but that has been for multilateral engagements and other ceremonial events," he said.

Misri further added that the visit will be fully dedicated to the bilateral agenda between India and Japan. "This is also Prime Minister's eighth visit to Japan since he took office in 2014 and reflects the very high priority that this particular relationship has in our foreign relations..." he said.

From Japan, Modi will travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings on sidelines of the SCO Summit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Tanmaya Lal said.

With inputs from agencies