PM Modi hands out 51,000 appointment letters in 16th Rozgar Mela, says youth driving nation-building

New Delhi, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in various Central government departments and organisations through video conferencing during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

The employment drive was conducted simultaneously at 47 locations across the country.

According to an official statement, the new recruits, selected from across India, will be joining key departments including the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

Addressing the new appointees, PM Modi said, "Our campaign to hand out appointment letters to youth in the Central Government is underway. Today, over 51,000 youth have been given appointment letters. Through such employment initiatives, till now, lakhs of youth have secured permanent jobs in the Indian government. These individuals are now contributing significantly to nation-building."

He highlighted the wide spectrum of departments where the recruits will be deployed, highlighting their contribution to diverse national missions.

"Many of you have started your careers in Indian Railways, and many will be a part of India's security. People appointed in the postal department will take the government's initiatives to every village. Many will be a part of the 'Health for All' mission, some will enhance the engine of financial inclusion, and others will further strengthen the industrial development of the country. Your department might be different, but the focus is one -- service to the nation and 'Citizen First'," he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the appointees and wished them well as they begin their new professional journey.

Stressing India's "unlimited power -- demography and democracy," PM Modi said, "India has the largest youth population and the largest democracy. This is India's most cherished wealth and guarantee. Our government is working day and night to make this wealth a source of progress."

Referring to his recent international engagements, PM Modi said, "Two days ago, I returned from a five-nation tour. In every country, India's youth power was acknowledged. The agreements made during this tour will all benefit Indian youth."

Launched on October 22, 2022, the Rozgar Mela is part of the Prime Minister's mission to prioritise employment generation. It is aimed at expediting recruitment across government departments and organisations and ensuring that vacant posts do not slow down public service delivery.

Official data reveals that more than 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued across the country through Rozgar Melas since its inception.

The initiative has played a key role in streamlining recruitment, improving efficiency in public services, and strengthening critical infrastructure in schools, hospitals, railway stations, police units, and tax offices.

The appointees under the Rozgar Mela will serve in a variety of sectors, reinforcing the government's workforce and contributing towards national development goals.

By accelerating the selection process, the initiative is ensuring that employment generation remains at the core of India's governance agenda.

