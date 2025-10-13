PM Modi hails 'new momentum' in bilateral ties during meeting with Canadian FM

New Delhi, Oct 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, conveyed to Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand that her India visit would contribute to ongoing efforts to impart new momentum to the India–Canada bilateral partnership.

Anand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, called on the Prime Minister on Monday morning before holding discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Welcoming Anand, Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June this year for the G7 Summit during which he held an "extremely productive" meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Prime Minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes to Prime Minister Mark Carney and said that he looked forward to their upcoming engagements," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Taking to social media after the meeting, Anand said that Canada and India are strengthening ties, security dialogue and economic relations.

"I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning in New Delhi. Building on the momentum of Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting with PM Modi this summer at the G7 Summit, Canada and India are elevating the relationship between our countries, while maintaining our law enforcement and security dialogue and expanding our economic relationship," Anand posted on social media.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar said that the ties between India and Canada have been steadily progressing in the past few months, and the two nations are working to restore the mechanisms necessary to advance the partnership.

Welcoming Anand on her first visit to India as Canada's Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar said, "India-Canada bilateral relations have been steadily progressing in the last few months. We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership."

The External Affairs Minister also recalled the "productive" meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Canadian NSA Nathalie G. Drouin, calling it "an important first step towards enhancing our security cooperation."

He noted that India and Canada have prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance cooperation in various sectors, including science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, AI, trade and agriculture.

"I'm glad that the two high commissioners have assumed their responsibilities in our respective capitals and are part of today's meeting. This is our high commissioner with whom you have spoken," the EAM added.

"Our responsibility as foreign ministers is to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation and to ensure that it delivers on the expectations of our prime ministers and the interests of our people," he added.

IANS