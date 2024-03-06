PM Modi flags off India's first underwater metro route in Kolkata

Guwahati, Mar 6: Marking a huge milestone in the country's infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated India's first underwater metro route in Kolkata.

Spanning 16.6 km beneath the Hooghly River, this underwater metro service is part of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor.



According to reports, this metro service will connect Howrah and Salt Lake, the West Bengal state capital's twin cities.



PM Modi took the first ride with several school students on the underwater metro.



Along with the flag-off of the underwater metro train, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore.

