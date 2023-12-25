PM Modi, Cong chief Kharge, Rahul greet people on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy.

"We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ."

Kharge also greeted the people and said, "Christmas epitomises the spirit of forgiveness, peace and togetherness.

"Values like caring for all living beings and compassion for the needy add a unique dimension of sharing to this joyous festival. May the festivities usher in new beginnings of hope, happiness and prosperity for everyone. Merry Christmas," he said.

Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, "Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace."