PM Modi conducts review meeting over Odisha train tragedy, to visit site today

New Delhi, June 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted a review meeting of the Odisha train tragedy that claimed the lives of 238 people, and is scheduled to visit the accident site later in the day.

During the meeting, he was given a presentation about the occurrence of the accident on Friday night, informed sources said.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as senior officials of the Railway Ministry, PMO and NDRF.

The accident on Friday evening occurred due to a collision between the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a cargo train.

Around 900 persons have sustained serious injuries in the accident, which is being termed as the deadliest rail accident in the last 15 years.