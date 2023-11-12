PM Modi celebrates Diwali with brave hearts of India in Himachal

Guwahati, Nov 12: Continuing his long-standing tradition since he assumed office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the brave hearts of the country on Sunday.

According to reports, PM Modi arrived in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha, adjoining the border, today morning and visited the security forces.

In a series of photos shared by the prime minister, he could be seen dressed in military attire and interacting with the security forces.

Sharing the photos of his interaction with brave hearts, PM Modi captioned, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."

It may be mentioned that ever since he came to power in 2014, PM Modi has made it a tradition to celebrate Diwali with the security forces that guard our country’s border areas. Every year on this occasion, PM Modi visits the border areas and interacts with the brave hearts of our country.