PM Modi celebrates Diwali onboard INS Vikrant, lauds India’s military might, self-reliance

Kochi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Navy on board the INS Vikrant today, extending heartfelt greetings to the nation’s 140 crore citizens.

Addressing Armed forces personnel, Modi described the occasion as “a remarkable day, a remarkable moment, and a remarkable sight”, highlighting the contrast between the vast ocean on one side and the immense strength of India’s Armed forces on the other.

“The sparkle of sunlight on the sea resembles the lamps lit by our valiant soldiers during Deepavali, forming a divine garland of lights,” he observed, calling it a privilege to celebrate the festival among India’s brave personnel.

Recalling his night aboard INS Vikrant, he said, “The deep night at sea and the sunrise make this Diwali especially memorable.”

Modi hailed INS Vikrant as more than a warship. “It is a testament to 21st-century India’s hard work, talent, impact, and commitment,” he said, noting that the Navy adopted a new flag inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj when the ship was handed over to the nation.

He described Vikrant as a symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Made in India', asserting that its mere presence demonstrates India’s military might.

The Prime Minister also saluted the broader Armed forces, recalling Operation Sindoor and emphasising their skill, bravery and coordination.

“When the enemy is in front, the side that possesses the strength to fight independently holds the advantage,” he said, highlighting India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence production.

Citing achievements over the past decade, Modi noted that over 40 indigenous warships and submarines have been delivered, while defence exports have increased more than 30-fold.

He praised the Navy’s role in safeguarding maritime routes, noting that 66% of the world’s oil supply and 50% of container shipments pass through the Indian Ocean.

“Indian Navy plays a significant role in ensuring the security and integrity of India’s islands,” he added, recalling efforts to hoist the national flag on every island.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and paramilitary forces for their contributions to national security and counter-insurgency operations, including the near-eradication of Maoist terrorism.

“Millions of people, after generations of fear, are now joining the mainstream of development,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister declared, “From the ground to space, achievements once considered beyond imagination are now becoming reality. Our soldiers guide the nation with courage and valour.”