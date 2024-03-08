PM Modi announces reduction in LPG cylinder price on Women's Day

Guwahati, Mar 8: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday a Rs. 100 reduction in LPG cylinders.

According to Modi, this step will ease the financial burden on millions of households across the nation, especially benefiting the Nari Shakti.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', PM Modi stated, “Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them.”



It may be mentioned that the price of LPG is primarily determined by state-run oil companies and is subject to monthly adjustments based on global crude fuel rates.

